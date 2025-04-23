Federal government plans to cut funding for crisis lifeline's LGBTQ youth services

The federal government proposed eliminating funding for the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s program that services LGBTQ+ youth, according to The Trevor Project and multiple media outlets.

A leaked budget draft reportedly revealed the plans to get rid of the Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services starting in October, a program that is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

According to 988’s website, LGBTQ+ communities are disproportionately at risk for suicide and other mental health struggles due to historic and ongoing structural violence.

The Lifeline has served more than 14 million crisis contacts since it was launched as free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

According to data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, over 1.2 million of those crisis contacts have been specifically for LGBTQ+ support.

“Suicide prevention is about risk, not identity. Ending the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ youth specialized services will not just strip away access from millions of LGBTQ+ kids and teens – it will put their lives at risk,” said Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, in a statement on the organization’s website. “These programs were implemented to address a proven, unprecedented, and ongoing mental health crisis among our nation’s young people with strong bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law by President Trump himself.”

The Trevor Project serves nearly half of all the LGBTQ+ youth specialized services contacts through 988, it said.

The organization said that the LGBTQ+ Youth Subnetwork received $50 million in federal funds to provide these life-saving services.