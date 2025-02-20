Biological sex defined: Kennedy Jr. strips away transgender recognition in new HHS guidelines

One of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s first actions as secretary of Health and Human Services was to redefine the definition of sex following an executive order by President Donald Trump.

The new definitions say biological sex characteristics are binary and fail to recognize transgenderism.

“This administration is bringing back common sense and restoring biological truth to the federal government,” saRELid Kennedy. “The prior administration’s policy of trying to engineer gender ideology into every aspect of public life is over.”

The new HHS guidelines have the following guidelines:



Sex: A person’s immutable biological classification as either male or female.

Female: is a person of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing eggs (ova).

Male: is a person of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing sperm.

Woman: an adult human female.

Girl: a minor human female.

Man: an adult human male.

Boy: a minor human male.

Mother: a female parent.

Father: a male parent.

GLAAD, an organization that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, has criticized the Trump administration's transgender policies.

“This administration’s latest inaccurate and incoherent piece of paper smears an entire group of Americans but does not change the law or the facts. All women and girls, including transgender women and girls, should be welcome to play sports if they want, make decisions about their own bodies, be hired for jobs they are qualified for, and be free from attacks by extremists in elected office," the organization said.

On numerous websites, the Trump administration has removed "TQI+" when referring to the LGBTQI+ community.

GLAAD also says that Trump's orders inaccurately claim there are only two sexes, and "have failed to acknowledge the existence of intersex people and the impact of inaccurate orders on them." The organization notes, however, that there are differences between being intersex and transgender.