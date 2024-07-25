1
LGBTQ+
LGBTQ+
Ex-clerk who denied gay marriage licenses appeals ruling over attorney fees
Scripps News Lexington
LGBTQ+
How a fight in California could jeopardize GOP's effort to sway LGBTQ+ voters
James Packard
U.S. News
Elon Musk plans to move SpaceX, X headquarters to Texas
Scripps News Staff
LGBTQ+
California bans rules requiring schools notify parents of child’s pronoun change
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
Texas Supreme Court upholds state ban on gender-affirming care for minors
Scripps News Staff
Military
Biden administration pardons those convicted of gay sex under old military law
Scripps News Staff
Supreme Court
Supreme Court will take up state bans on gender-affirming care for minors
AP via Scripps News
Supreme Court
Colorado Supreme Court hears arguments in transgender cake case
AP via Scripps News
Crime
Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooter sentenced to 55 life terms for federal hate crimes
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
Title IX law expanding protections for LGBTQ+ students blocked in 10 states
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
Military veteran, former firefighter reveals same-sex relationship in obituary
Justin Boggs
LGBTQ+
Florida judge blocks state ban on gender-affirming care for minors
Scripps News Staff
LGBTQ+
The debate over transgender athletes in sports reaches schools and colleges
Amber Strong
LGBTQ+
Code-switching: How LGBTQ+ professionals navigate work environments
Scripps News Staff
LGBTQ+
Judge won't block North Dakota's ban on gender-affirming care for children
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
Authorities want people at Pride month events to be extra cautious
Scripps News Staff
LGBTQ+
Deaf Pride aims to connect LGBTQ+, deaf communities and raise awareness
Scripps News Indianapolis
LGBTQ+
Idaho drag performer awarded $1.1 million in defamation case against blogger
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
NBA great Dwyane Wade launches Translatable in support of transgender youth
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
It's been 20 years since same-sex marriage became legal. What has changed since?
John Mone
LGBTQ+
Pride Month activities are potential targets of terror, FBI warns
Scripps News Staff
LGBTQ+
Transgender woman's admission to Wyoming sorority to be argued in appeals court
AP via Scripps News
Company News
Target to reduce number of stores carrying Pride-themed merchandise
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
39% of young LGBTQ+ people considered suicide in last year, survey finds
Justin Boggs
LGBTQ+
Federal workplace harassment guidelines updated for first time in decades to include LGBTQ+
Douglas Jones
U.S. News
United Methodists repeal longstanding ban on LGBTQ clergy
AP via Scripps News
U.S. News
West Virginia, North Carolina transgender care coverage policies discriminate, judges rule
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
Tennessee lawmakers pass bill criminalizing adults who help minors receive gender-affirming care
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
President Biden's new Title IX rules protect LGBTQ+ students
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
W.Va. transgender sports ban discriminates against athlete, court says
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
Idaho can enforce ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
NAIA bans transgender athletes from women's sports
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
Wisconsin governor vetoes transgender high school athletics ban
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
Biden criticized for declaring Mar. 31 'Transgender Day of Visibility'
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
Transgender Day of Visibility: What to know
AP via Scripps News
Asia
Lawmakers in Thailand overwhelmingly approve same-sex marriage bill
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
Library forced to cancel Drag Queen Story Hour over bomb threats
Elina Tarkazikis
Education
Opposing bills on LGBTQ+ representation in schools advance in 2 states
Vanessa Misciagna
Education
Sexual orientation, gender identity can be discussed in Fla. schools
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
School district investigated after Nex Benedict's death
Scripps News Staff
LGBTQ+
Vigils held nationwide for nonbinary Oklahoma teenager Nex Benedict
AP via Scripps News
LGBTQ+
Here's what we know about the death of a nonbinary Oklahoma teen
Scripps News Tulsa
