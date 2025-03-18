Watch Now
U.S. NewsLGBTQ+

Actions

New study reveals gender-affirming hormone therapy reduces depression in transgender adults

Transgender adults face higher depression rates; the study demonstrates that hormone therapy may serve as a vital intervention in this vulnerable population.
Washington Attorney General Nick Brown during a press conference .
Manuel Valdes/AP
Washington Attorney General Nick Brown during a press conference after a hearing in a Seattle federal court over President Donald Trump's order against gender-affirming care for youth on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
Washington Attorney General Nick Brown during a press conference .
Posted
and last updated

Gender-affirming hormone therapy may reduce depression in transgender adults, according to a new study published in JAMA Open Network.

The study followed more than 3,000 transgender individuals for four years and found that gender-affirming hormone therapy when integrated into primary care and provided through other low-barrier access options, improved mental health outcomes.

The study found that transgender people who sought gender-affirming care were 15% less likely to exhibit moderate-to-severe depressive symptoms.

RELATED STORY | Supreme Court will take up state bans on conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ children

Transgender adults often experience high rates of depression, and while hormone therapy is linked to improved mental health, the United States lacks studies with diverse samples and longer-term follow-ups. This study aims to address that gap.

The study notes that transgender adults face a two- to fourfold increased risk of depression relative to cisgender adults.

"Findings support the mental health–promoting role of gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) and contribute to the evidence base that GAHT is a medically necessary treatment that improves mental health outcomes longitudinally for transgender, nonbinary, and gender-diverse (TGD) people who want it," the study concludes. "Study findings highlight the importance of gender-affirming care models delivered in primary care settings, low-barrier access to GAHT for TGD patients, and integration of GAHT into primary care with other services to address TGD mental health inequities.

RELATED STORY | Kennedy Jr. strips away transgender recognition in new HHS guidelines

"Furthermore, the prevalence of moderate-to-severe depressive symptoms in this TGD cohort underscores the importance of universal screening for depression in this population, accompanied by appropriate systems to ensure diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up for those with depressive symptoms."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

U.S. News
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.