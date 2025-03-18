New study reveals gender-affirming hormone therapy reduces depression in transgender adults

Gender-affirming hormone therapy may reduce depression in transgender adults, according to a new study published in JAMA Open Network.

The study followed more than 3,000 transgender individuals for four years and found that gender-affirming hormone therapy when integrated into primary care and provided through other low-barrier access options, improved mental health outcomes.

The study found that transgender people who sought gender-affirming care were 15% less likely to exhibit moderate-to-severe depressive symptoms.

RELATED STORY | Supreme Court will take up state bans on conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ children

Transgender adults often experience high rates of depression, and while hormone therapy is linked to improved mental health, the United States lacks studies with diverse samples and longer-term follow-ups. This study aims to address that gap.

The study notes that transgender adults face a two- to fourfold increased risk of depression relative to cisgender adults.

"Findings support the mental health–promoting role of gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) and contribute to the evidence base that GAHT is a medically necessary treatment that improves mental health outcomes longitudinally for transgender, nonbinary, and gender-diverse (TGD) people who want it," the study concludes. "Study findings highlight the importance of gender-affirming care models delivered in primary care settings, low-barrier access to GAHT for TGD patients, and integration of GAHT into primary care with other services to address TGD mental health inequities.

RELATED STORY | Kennedy Jr. strips away transgender recognition in new HHS guidelines

"Furthermore, the prevalence of moderate-to-severe depressive symptoms in this TGD cohort underscores the importance of universal screening for depression in this population, accompanied by appropriate systems to ensure diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up for those with depressive symptoms."