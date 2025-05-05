Worker files complaint to challenge Trump's federal transgender bathroom ban

A civilian worker for the Illinois National Guard has filed a complaint against the Trump administration's rules that bar transgender federal employees from using restrooms that align with their gender.

The complaint, filed Monday by the ACLU to the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Office on behalf of LeAnne Withrow, says that the ban violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

"In filing this class complaint, Ms. Withrow seeks to serve as the agent of a class of all transgender and/or intersex employees of the federal government, including but not limited to civilian employees of the National Guard Bureau, the U.S. Army, and the Department of Defense," the complaint reads.

The new filing challenges an executive order signed on Jan. 20, which alleges that certain Supreme Court decisions that were previously interpreted to permit "gender identity-based access to single-sex spaces" under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act are "legally untenable."

The order is part of a broad effort to limit federal support and protection for transgender individuals that began when President Trump took office.

Other executive orders end support from federal insurance programs for gender transitions for those under 19, and prohibit people who were assigned male at birth from participating in women’s sports.

In April, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to allow enforcement of its ban on transgender individuals from serving in the military.