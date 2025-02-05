Trump signs order restricting transgender women from competing in female sports

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday that is aimed at prohibiting people who were assigned male at birth from participating in women’s sports.

"With this executive order, the war on women's sports is over," Trump said in front of a group of supporters at the White House.

The executive order, entitled "Keeping Them Out of Women’s Sports," instructs the Department of Justice to enforce a ban on those assigned male at birth from competing in female sports categories.

Schools that fail to comply with the order may face the loss of federal funding and potential legal action, as Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs, including sports.

RELATED STORY | Trump order aims to end federal support for gender transitions for those under 19

The order may be seen as an attack on transgender rights — as it could restrict transgender individuals from competing in certain leagues and sports teams.

"He [Trump] does expect the Olympic Committee and the NCAA to no longer allow men to compete in women's sports," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

During a congressional hearing in December, NCAA President Charlie Baker stated that out of more than 510,000 athletes competing in NCAA sports, fewer than 10 are transgender.

In reference to the 2028 Olympics, which will be held in the U.S., Trump said he would be directing Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to ban transgender athletes from entering the United States to compete in the Olympics.

"To deny any and all visa applications made by men attempting to fraudulently enter the United States while identifying themselves as women athletes try and get into the Games," he said.

Wednesday's action is seen as a promise kept by supporters of President Trump. He campaigned on banning men in women's sports.