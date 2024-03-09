Serena Marshall

For the past few years Serena worked as a freelance correspondent based in Washington, reporting for CBS News, WUSA and Rolling Stone, among others. Previously, she served as the first Senior Political Correspondent for NowThis. In this role, she covered the Biden Administration, the 2022 midterms, and the goings-on on Capitol Hill. She is also the creator and host of Track the Vax, a two-season podcast by Everyday Health and MedPage Today focused on the race for a COVID-19 vaccine; and serves as an adjunct professor in the College of Journalism at the University of Florida.

As an award-winning broadcast news correspondent, she has covered the White House and Capitol Hill for ABC News as a correspondent, producer and reporter; travelled globally reporting on U.S. immigration; and helped lead the team that broke the restoration of diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Cuba, which won the Merriam-Smith award for outstanding coverage. During her time as a reporter/producer for ABC News, she was part of the breaking news team that won an Edward R. Murrow for their coverage of the Baltimore Riots, and a Peabody for their coverage of Superstorm Sandy: “The Perfect Storm.”

Serena holds a master’s degree in health communication from the University of Florida and a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism - News Reporting also from Florida. She got her start in journalism working the medical beat for ABC News based in New York before moving to D.C. and working as a general assignment digital journalist, reporting and producing for all ABC News shows and platforms including Good Morning America and World News with David Muir. In her free time she enjoys soaking up the snuggles from her daughters, any good DIY project, yoga, traveling and movie night.