Biden hopes to close the gender gap in health care

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden brought together researchers, investors and advocates Wednesday for the White House's first ever research conference on women's health.

"The National Institutes of Health is using their funding to break down the silos," President Biden said during the event. "For example, we know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for women. But we don't know enough about how menopause may affect heart disease, and that's going to change."

The Biden Administration launched an initiative last year to focus on Women's Health Research. And according to the White House, in the last year they "galvanized nearly $1 billion in funding to close gaps in research on women's health. These investments will advance research to improve prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases and conditions."

In the spring, President Biden also signed an executive order that directed federal agencies to expand and accelerate research into not just women-specific health issues, but how to prevent, diagnose and treat conditions uniquely for women.

"The goal was to fundamentally change and improve how we approach and invest in women's health research," he said. "To pioneer the next generation of scientific research and discoveries that are going to improve care women receive all across the country. Because the fact is the health of our moms and grandmothers, sisters and daughters, friends and colleagues, affects not just women's well-being but the prosperity of the entire nation."

RELATED STORY | Who decides health care costs? This group recommends how doctors should be paid

The gender gap in medical research extends to both the public and private sectors.

A recent report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine found "Despite having a longer life expectancy than men, women spend more years living with a disability and in poor health:" roughly 25% more time than men in poor health.

It also found that grant funding from the NIH on women's health research between fiscal years 2013-2023 averaged only about 9 percent of its total research spending.

It was not until 1993 that it was required for women and minorities to be included in clinical research funding the National Institutes of Health. Prior to that they had not just been excluded but for a period outright banned.

In 1977 the FDA created a guideline that prohibited the inclusion of women of reproductive age from participating in phase 1 and phase II clinical trials following the use of the sedative Thalidomide, which caused birth defects.

Today, researchers have found biological discrepancies in areas like heart disease and Alzheimer's, but differences in treatment and risk.

"A new future can ring out from this conference," First Lady Jill Biden told attendees. "One that answers the call from women who have been waiting for too long. Let this be the moment that we push harder. The moment that people say change the world of women's health forever."

Both the President and First lady emphasized that this is the starting point, not the finish line. And Dr. Biden said she plans to continue to build alliances and push for funding after she laves the White House, as well.