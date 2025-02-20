Claims of dead beneficiaries in Social Security prompt official rebuttal

As the newly created Department of Government Efficiency continues its scrutiny of federal agencies, the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration expressed his confidence in DOGE's efforts.

Lee Dudek, who is serving in an interim role as the Senate considers the nomination of Frank Bisignano to be the head of the agency, denied claims that dead people are getting Social Security checks.

"We got people in there who are 150 years old," Elon Musk, who is spearheading DOGE's efforts, said. "Anyone who is 150 years old and still receiving Social Security should be in the Guinness Book of World Records, or either dead, in my opinion."

But Dudek explained why that is not the case.

"I also want to acknowledge recent reporting about the number of people older than age 100 who may be receiving benefits from Social Security," he said. "The reported data are people in our records with a Social Security number who do not have a date of death associated with their record. These individuals are not necessarily receiving benefits."

There has also been concern that DOGE employees have access to change sensitive personal data belonging to Americans, which is something Dudek disputed.

Nancy Altman, President of Social Security Works, expressed concern over the type of data and information that Musk's team has access to. Altman said any unauthorized access to information could harm Americans, especially those vulnerable to Social Security scams.

“The information collected and securely held by the Social Security Administration is highly sensitive. SSA has data on everyone who has a Social Security number, which is virtually all Americans, everyone who has Medicare, and every low-income American who has applied for Social Security’s means-tested companion program, Supplemental Security Income," she said. The data at SSA leaking would make the numbers of scams skyrocket. And, if there is an intent to punish perceived enemies, someone could erase your earnings record, making it impossible to collect the Social Security and Medicare benefits you have earned. There is no way to overstate how serious a breach this is. And my understanding is that it has already occurred.”

Dudek became the acting director after Michelle King, who was briefly the acting director of SSA, resigned. Citing sources, the Associated Press reported that King's resignation stemmed from disagreements with DOGE over allowing it to access sensitive information about Americans.

Dudek added that SSA's priorities will remain focused on continuing on-time payments and that DOGE cannot change information in computer systems as it has "read-only access."

"I am confident that with DOGE's help and the commitment of our executive team and workforce, that Social Security will continue to deliver for the American people," Dudek said.