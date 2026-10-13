GTA 6 scams target gamers ahead of highly anticipated release

Anticipation surrounding the upcoming release of “Grand Theft Auto 6” has generated something else: scams.

Various leakers are claiming to have their own builds of the highly anticipated video game.

If you see emails, download links or ads offering “early access,” it’s best to avoid them. They could contain malware designed to steal information or be scams aimed at getting you to pay for something that isn’t legitimate.

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And with the rise of AI-generated graphics, fake links and ads can look convincing.

In August, Netflix released the first gameplay preview of Grand Theft Auto 6, offering a 25-minute look at the highly anticipated title ahead of its planned November release.

GTA 6 is the first new installment in the action-packed cars and crime simulation game series in over a decade. The previous entry, GTA V, was released in 2013.

The new game was originally planned for release last year, although a specific release date was never announced.

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Rockstar Games, the maker of “Grand Theft Auto 6,” has not announced any early access ahead of the game’s Nov. 19 release.