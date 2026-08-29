First look at Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay released on Netflix ahead of November launch

Netflix has released the first gameplay preview of Grand Theft Auto 6, offering a 25-minute look at the highly anticipated title ahead of its planned November release.

The teaser, released Thursday, shows gameplay fans and gamers can expect when the title launches.

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GTA 6 is the first new installment in the action-packed cars and crime simulation game series in over a decade. The previous entry, GTA V, was released in 2013.

The new game was originally planned for release last year, although a specific release date was never announced.

