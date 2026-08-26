Dolly Parton placed secret song in a time capsule that will be released in 2045

Dolly Parton has left a special gift for the world to hear, it was revealed after an interview with Jimmy Fallon resurfaced.

During the 2022 interview, Parton told Fallon that she has a track that remains locked away in a time capsule at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

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Parton said she left strict instructions that the capsule must not be opened until 30 years later, aligning with either late 2045 or her 100th birthday on January 19, 2046.

"I don't know what they'll do with it," Parton said in the interview. "But I have regretted that because it was a really good song! I keep wanting them to let me dig it up and put something else in that's not as good."

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Parton died Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer, according to reporting from CNN.

Last year, Parton announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency due to "health challenges," which were later linked to kidney stones.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, who passed away last year at the age of 82.