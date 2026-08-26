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Interactive: Medicaid's new rules are coming for millions of Americans

A woman uses a walker as she exits an assisted living building, July 4, 2025, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
FILE - A woman uses a walker as she exits an assisted living building, July 4, 2025, in Boca Raton, Fla.
A woman uses a walker as she exits an assisted living building, July 4, 2025, in Boca Raton, Fla.
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