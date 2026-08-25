President Trump says he will order flags to be lowered in memory of Dolly Parton

President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social platform Tuesday that he will order American flags to be lowered to half-staff for one week in memory of country music legend Dolly Parton.

Parton died at age 80, according to a video message from her nephew Bryan Seaver posted on social media.

"This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will," the president said following the news of her passing.

RELATED STORY | Dolly Parton, legendary country musician, dead at age 80

Parton's cause of death was not revealed, but she had shared in recent months that she was dealing with different health issues.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, who passed away last year at the age of 82. He avoided the spotlight for most of her career, but was said to have inspired her timeless hit "Jolene."

RELATED STORY | Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years who inspired 'Jolene,' dies at 82

President Trump said flags would be lowered at 6 p.m. ET.