Target apologizes for Halloween costume critics say evokes blackface

Target apologized for a Halloween costume it now calls offensive and said it will no longer sell the "Kids' Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween costume."

Critics say the outfit evokes blackface and minstrel imagery. Target said it now knows the costume is especially hurtful to Black guests and employees.

"As a company, we know we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry. The costume is offensive and should never have been part of our assortment. It is no longer available for sale. We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members, and partners. Removing the costume is an important first step, and the company is looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won’t happen again," Target said in a statement.

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The retailer has faced continuing criticism for backtracking on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts after President Donald Trump's second term began.

After five declining quarters of sales, Target has reported an increase over the last two quarters.

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