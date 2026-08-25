'There will never be another you’: The world remembers Dolly Parton

Tributes are pouring in following the death of country music icon Dolly Parton. Her nephew announced her death Tuesday but did not reveal a cause. She was 80.

President Donald Trump led the outpouring of condolences, calling Parton “one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER,” and announcing he would order American flags lowered nationwide for one week beginning Tuesday evening.

“This is a true loss for millions of people,” Trump said in a statement. “There has never been anyone like her, and never will. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you.”

Parton, whose decades-long career made her one of the most recognizable and beloved figures in American entertainment, was remembered not only for her music but also for her philanthropy and cultural impact.

“Dolly’s life and career are forever woven into Tennessee’s music, culture, and history,” U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said in a statement. “Her extraordinary talent, generosity, and love for the Volunteer State touched hearts around the world and will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee also reflected on Parton’s enduring impact and humility.

“Rare is the one who climbs to the pinnacle of fame, then scoffs at its allure, only to retain the genuine humility that defines them,” Lee said. “Dolly Parton was one of a kind, who loved people, her work, her family, and her Lord. Tennessee has forever been changed — enhanced — by her, and will never be quite the same without Dolly.”

Governors across Appalachia and the South also highlighted Parton’s charitable legacy, especially her Imagination Library program, which provides free books to children.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Parton “spread joy” and helped create “brighter futures for thousands of children” in the state through the literacy initiative.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said her generosity inspired generations of children to discover “the joy of a good book and imagine a brighter future.”

“She used her success to lift up others and give children the opportunity to dream,” Morrisey said.

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Fellow musicians also paid tribute to Parton’s influence on country music and her personal kindness.

Reba McEntire called Parton “my buddy” and thanked her for “all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth.”

“There will never ever be another you,” McEntire said. “We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang.”

Country singer Trace Adkins said Parton was “the angel that they think she was.”

“It is indeed rare for the world, collectively, to express sorrow for someone’s passing,” Adkins said. “Dolly, I’ll always love you.”

Parton announced in May that she was canceling a planned Las Vegas residency as she continued recovering from ongoing health issues. In a video message at the time, she said she was “improving every day,” though medications and treatments sometimes left her feeling “a little bit swimmy-headed,” making it difficult to perform.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, who died last year at age 82. Dean largely avoided the spotlight throughout Parton’s career but was widely believed to have inspired her classic hit “Jolene.”