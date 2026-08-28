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AMC Theatres bringing back Dolly Parton films after her death

“Steel Magnolias” and “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” will return to about 200 AMC theaters nationwide Friday.
“Steel Magnolias” and “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” will return to about 200 AMC theaters nationwide Friday.
AMC Theatres bringing back Dolly Parton films after her death
The marquee of the Castro Theater honors country singer Dolly Parton in the Castro District of San Francisco on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026.
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AMC Theatres are saying a special farewell to Dolly Parton. The movie chain is bringing back two of Parton's biggest movies -- "Steel Magnolias" and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."

Although best known for her music, she was nominated for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."

RELATED STORY | Tropical Storm Dolly arrives shortly after death of Dolly Parton

They will be screened in roughly 200 locations across the U.S. beginning Friday and continuing for a week. The country music icon died Tuesday following a brief battle with cancer.

She was 80 years old.

RELATED STORY | 'There will never be another you’: The world remembers Dolly Parton

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