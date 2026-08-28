AMC Theatres bringing back Dolly Parton films after her death

AMC Theatres are saying a special farewell to Dolly Parton. The movie chain is bringing back two of Parton's biggest movies -- "Steel Magnolias" and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."

Although best known for her music, she was nominated for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."

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They will be screened in roughly 200 locations across the U.S. beginning Friday and continuing for a week. The country music icon died Tuesday following a brief battle with cancer.

She was 80 years old.

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