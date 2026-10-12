Senators say Trump's Russian diesel deal violates US law, demand White House reverse course

A growing number of Republicans are pushing back on President Trump's deal to get more Russian oil into American and global energy markets.

The deal was announced Friday after a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump detailed a staggered release of Russian diesel totaling nearly 5 million tons going into American and global markets.

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A bipartisan group of senators released a statement Sunday saying Congress banned Russian energy imports in 2022 in response to the war in Ukraine. The statement came from U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Susan Collins (R-ME), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and John Curtis (R-UT).

"President Trump's decision to allow Russian diesel imports to the U.S. runs directly counter to that law. The Administration has also failed to consult with Congress or submit any explanation to justify its decision as required by statute," the senators said.

"The United States should not provide Putin with a financial lifeline while Russia continues to kill Ukrainian civilians. The Administration must reverse course," the senators said.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) is promising to force a bill to the House floor to block any Russian oil purchases.

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Former Vice President Mike Pence, who recently visited Ukraine, said the deal makes no sense and is a betrayal of the legacy and leadership of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham. Just over three weeks ago, President Trump signed a new bill into law named after Graham that expanded sanctions and tariffs on Russia.

Trump's Russian oil announcement did not include specific dates for the staggered release, and no prices were provided for whoever would buy the additional oil.