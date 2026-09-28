Negotiations continue after US rejects Iran's latest proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz

Diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Iran through mediators continued after President Trump rebuffed Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the US spoke with Iran through mediators Monday, while Iranian state media reported Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was expected to meet with mediators from Qatar.

“We're gonna win. As far as I'm concerned, it's gonna be one way or the other. It's gonna go pretty quickly, too,” Trump said.

A U.S. official called discussions through mediators positive but noted there wouldn’t be a deal unless nuclear issues were addressed.

Iran indicated flexibility on nuclear issues, but the official indicated distance remained on timing of commitments and who takes which steps first, the official said.

While the official said the president is willing to provide sanctions relief and release frozen funds for “concrete progress” on nuclear issues, the president later denied that he offered as much to Iran.

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Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Axios just released a story that “Trump” offered Sanctions Relief and Frozen Funds to Iran. This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING! Axios’ story, like most others, is a HOAX, used only for purposes of satisfying their Trump Derangement Syndrome. They should withdraw this fake story, IMMEDIATELY!”

Iran described its proposal as a seven day plan to open the Strait of Hormuz, and lead to further talks for a final deal. Trump rejected the proposal over the weekend because “that deal would not make sense.”

“This was I think a pretty cynical attempt to put something on the table that they knew was unacceptable. That to ask for the release of the blockade, the sanctions, international sanctions and access to billions in assets just to talk when we entered into a memorandum of agreement just a few months ago and it was immediately violated by attacking international shipping,” U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told NBC News’ Meet the Press Sunday.

“We want our moneys, our assets, which are illegally frozen, to be released. We want, you know, to be able to sell our oil. So we want certain things that U.S. has already committed itself in the previous, you know, deals," Araghchi told NBC News’ Meet the Press.

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The U.S. is looking for assurances Iran is serious, according to a U.S. official, who noted the U.S. is skeptical of Iranian promises after breaking July’s MOU. The official also underscored a belief the U.S. position is getting stronger amidst the U.S. blockade and sanctions.

Trump declined to detail whether strikes remained on the table ahead of the midterm election in an interview with Fox News. “I don't want to say that. I don't want to say that. I mean, it's possible, but I just don't want to say that," he told the network Sunday.