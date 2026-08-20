Nearly 40,000 bottles of popular eye drop brand recalled over contamination concerns

Nearly 40,000 bottles of Clear Eyes Maximum Itchy Eye Relief have been recalled because of concerns about potential contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration says the recall was initiated because of potential contamination and a lack of assurance of sterility.

The recall involves only 0.5-fluid-ounce bottles from lot 2552A with an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2027.

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The FDA classified the recall as Class II, meaning use of the product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences” and the probability of serious health consequences is remote.

People who have the recalled eye drops should stop using them and throw them away. Consumers can also contact the place of purchase for information about a possible refund.

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