Russian drone slams into Kyiv bridge in escalating campaign as Germany’s chancellor arrives to sirens

A Russian drone struck a major bridge in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the city to the sound of air raid sirens, explosions and air defense systems being activated.

Merz is in Kyiv to display support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid Russia’s escalation of strikes on the city.

“Ukraine needs all our support in the coming weeks,” Merz said.

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Highlighting attacks on Ukraine’s towns, residential buildings and energy, he said: “If Russia is not stopped, sooner or later its war machine will turn ⁠against us.”

Video footage from Sunday morning’s strike showed the moment the city’s Northern Bridge was attacked, sparking a huge plume of fire and black smoke while cars were still traveling across. Two people were injured, the city’s mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko said.

It is the second time the Northern Bridge has been hit in as many days. On Thursday and Friday, Kyiv’s Southern Bridge, which serves ground transportation and the city’s subway system, was hit five times in less than 24 hours.

Ukrainian officials have said that Russian strikes on the capital’s infrastructure are attempting to cut the capital into two, as Kyiv is split along the Dnipro River, with businesses offices and government institutions on the right back, and the left bank mostly residential.

Kyiv plans to start building several alternative crossings over the Dnipro in case the attacks on the bridges continue, the minister of infrastructure said Sunday.

Russia’s defense ministry said it struck the Northern Bridge on Sunday, saying that it was targeting a route used for transporting troops and military equipment. It added that two cargo vessels carrying military equipment to the port of Odesa were struck. On Saturday the Russian Ministry of Defense said that it also targeted a logistics center in the Kyiv region.

‘Decisive weeks ahead’

Merz visited Kyiv alongside his Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Katarina Reiche, despite warnings from Russia on Saturday that foreign visitors and dignitaries to the Ukrainian capital are not safe amid an onslaught of Russian attacks.

Zelensky and Merz are tying up a significant defense and industrial partnership, which will see the two countries finalize a deal for the production of drones and missiles.

Berlin is also expected to release €1 billion ($1.13 billion) in military aid and €350 million ($390 million) for repairs to Ukraine’s damaged energy infrastructure, German government officials said.

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Zelensky has warned that Ukraine’s defensive need is expanding amid Russia’s accelerated air campaign, which has seen Moscow fire high-speed, jet-powered Shahed-type drones that can bypass some of Ukraine’s air defense systems and exploit its lack of interceptors.

Earlier on Sunday, Merz said that Ukraine “is facing decisive weeks ahead.” Writing on X, he said: “I have traveled to Kyiv today with the message: You can rely on us.”

Meanwhile, there appears to be no immediate respite for Kyiv’s three million residents, with Moscow on Sunday saying that it will only intensify its strikes targeting the capital and other cities.

“Strikes by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against military and military-industrial facilities, as well as associated infrastructure in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine, will be intensified,” the ministry said.

Russia’s renewed threat follows an interview Zelensky gave to Reuters news on Saturday, where he outlined that he plans to double down on attacks on oil refineries.

“We have to respond in any way (we can). With their attacks on our energy, we have to respond on their energy. First of all, oil refiners, etc. – what gives money to them for this war,” Zelensky said.

His comments come despite the urging of US President Donald Trump, who recently asked Ukraine to stay away from attacks on Russia’s oil infrastructure, claiming it was sending global oil prices surging.

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