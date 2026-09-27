Strikes kill 4 in Ukraine after Moscow rejects German calls to de-escalate

Strikes across Ukraine killed at least four people overnight and on Sunday, officials said, hours after Moscow rejected German calls to ease off its escalation toward NATO.

Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday brushed off what’s believed to have been the first face-to-face meeting with his German counterpart since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The meeting was held during the U.N. General Assembly’s annual gathering of world leaders, as an intensifying aerial war between Russia and Ukraine showed no sign of slowing.

Ties between Russia and Germany have soured in recent weeks, following an attempted drone attack last month at Leipzig airport that Berlin blamed on the Kremlin.

RELATED STORY | Zelenskyy says Trump approved Patriot missile production in Ukraine

With front-line positions largely unchanged since last year, Moscow has hammered its neighbor with cruise and ballistic missiles, powerful glide bombs and jet-powered drones in recent months. Meanwhile, Kyiv’s long-range drones have targeted Russian oil refineries and businesses.

Russian and Ukrainian strikes kill 4

In Kyiv, a man was found dead after a Russian drone hit a non-residential building overnight, according to Ukraine’s emergency service.

Later on Sunday, Russian drone strikes killed one person and wounded at least five on the outskirts of Kyiv, according to local administration head Tymur Tkachenko. One person died and four were injured in Vyshneve, where a drone damaged five vehicles and caused a blaze, Tkachenko said. A security guard at a window manufacturing facility was also injured near the town of Fastiv, he added.

In Russian-occupied Ukraine, a strike by Kyiv’s forces on Sunday killed a civilian woman in Enerhodar, the town housing Europe’s largest nuclear plant, according to its Kremlin-installed mayor. Maxim Pukhov said the Ukrainian drones also injured two others.

Russian forces also attacked Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, which surrounds the country’s main Black Sea port, multiple times overnight into Sunday, killing one person and injuring two others, according to the head of the local military administration, Oleh Kiper.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia struck twice at a data center in Kyiv on Sunday morning, injuring two children and an adult. Russia's Defense Ministry said the data center was providing internet services to Ukraine's armed forces.

Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly blamed each other for damaging power lines supplying Enerhodar's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Moscow captured early in the war. The plant is not in service, but needs power to keep cooling systems running and maintain safety.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Zelenskyy urges world leaders to cut off Russia's money and war machine at UN General Assembly

Russia's Lavrov brushes off rare Germany meeting

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was dismissive after the meeting in New York, which was held at German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul’s request. Lavrov said that Wadephul “simply reiterated his official position condemning Russia”.

“You can judge for yourself whether that counts as dialogue or not,” he said.

Wadephul expressed openness to a better relationship but said it required a genuine willingness from Russia’s leadership to end the war in Ukraine, according to a German delegation official.

An overwhelming majority of U.N. member nations have repeatedly condemned Moscow’s invasion. The Kremlin describes the war as a “special military operation” intended to ensure Russia’s security and the rights of Russian speakers.