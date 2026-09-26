Ex-‘American Idol’ contestant Caleb Flynn on trial in wife’s killing

Caleb Flynn’s murder trial has it all: testimony about a secret affair between church members, thousands of deleted texts, lies to the FBI and curiously silent pet dogs.

What the trial doesn’t have is the murder weapon.

The absence of the firearm used to fatally shoot Ashley Flynn has loomed large in the case against Caleb Flynn, the former “American Idol” contestant and church worship leader accused of killing his wife in February.

Flynn, 40, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder. He told investigators he kept a handgun in his truck’s center console, but that console was open when police arrived to the family’s Ohio home, and the gun has never been found.

In opening statements, the prosecution said recovering the gun was not necessary to getting a conviction, but the defense said its absence showed the prosecution’s case was weak.

“They can’t show you whose gun killed Ashley. They can’t show you if Caleb had a gun in his hand that night. They can’t show you Caleb pulled the trigger,” defense attorney Emily Smith said.

The murder weapon is of course important evidence, but legally it’s not required to get a guilty verdict. For example, Scott Peterson was convicted of murder without a weapon in evidence. Prosecutors instead relied on circumstantial evidence to make their case, including a secret affair and undermining his alibi.

CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson said the lack of a weapon has “very little” impact on Flynn’s case.

“Of course it’s not ideal to not have an actual murder weapon, but at the end of the day there’s so many other things that you can use that I think can buttress your case, and in this particular case that’s exactly what they’re doing,” he said.

Similarly, in Flynn’s trial, prosecutors have relied heavily on motive – Flynn’s secret affair with a younger church colleague, his “dark and hateful” texts fantasizing about killing his wife and his financial stake in his wife’s family’s business. They have also tried to poke holes in Flynn’s tale of a mystery intruder who broke into the home, stole his gun, fatally shot his wife and fled into the night.

“People lie. Evidence doesn’t,” prosecutor Paul Watkins said.

Romantic and financial motive

Prosecutors have focused on Flynn’s romantic and financial motive for wanting to kill his wife and get away with it.

Alleigha Botner, who had a 1.5-year affair with Flynn, was the key witness for the romantic motive. Reading from over 100,000 texts, the 24-year-old testified Flynn repeatedly said he “hated” his wife, referred to her with the derogatory term “douche” and fantasized about killing her.

“I just want her dead and gone,” Flynn wrote to Botner in early 2025.

“I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally thinking of ways to kill her and not go to jail,” he wrote on August 22, 2025.

Those texts were deleted from Flynn’s phone, and Botner admitted she initially lied to the FBI about the affair.

Phone records show Flynn was at his and Ashley’s home at the time of the murder. And in his texts to Botner, Flynn said he planned to tell Ashley he was leaving her that night.

“I need to rid myself of douche so that I can start completely free and give you all of me,” he wrote to Botner.

Other witnesses testified about Flynn’s financial and familial motivation.

Flynn worked for his father-in-law’s flooring and furnishing business and made about $200,000 a year, Ashley’s sister testified. He also was wary of losing full custody of his two daughters, he said in texts with Botner.

A divorce would therefore risk his job, his children and his reputation. A random murder would not, though, as prosecutors theorized.

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“If his plan to murder Ashley and stage it as if an intruder did it were to succeed, Caleb too would be a victim,” Watkins said in opening statements. “He’d get to keep his mistress, have his daughters all the time. He would benefit financially, get to keep his lucrative job working for Ashley’s family business, and he’d get to keep his position as a worship leader.”

By contrast, the defense said a motive and an affair does not a case make. Smith, the defense attorney, acknowledged Flynn was “easy to dislike” but said that proved nothing.

“A man can fail as a husband without being a murderer, and a man can make selfish decisions without committing a crime,” she said.

Flynn’s intruder story

The prosecution’s other primary focus has been on undermining Flynn’s story that an intruder killed his wife.

In his call to 911 and in interviews with police, Caleb Flynn said he had been lying in his daughters’ bedroom when he heard a gunshot. He got up and noticed his garage side-door was open, as was the center console of his truck, where he keeps his gun, he said. He then went to the bedroom and found Ashley in a pool of blood with two gunshot wounds, he said.

“Somebody broke into my home – somebody broke into my home and shot my wife,” he said at the start of a 911 call at 2:30 a.m on February 16.

However, a series of law enforcement investigators have testified the crime scene was not consistent with that story.

For one, the garage side-door was hauled into court to show the jury. The door’s handle had been broken off but the door did not have damage consistent with a break-in, such as prying or force marks, said Det. Lt. Jason Moore of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

“It wasn’t what I would expect to see on a forced entry-type scenario,” he said.

Flynn’s claim that he was lying in his daughters’ bedroom also came under scrutiny.

The lower bed of the girls’ bunkbed was crowded with stuffed animals, photos showed, leaving no room “for anyone other than maybe a small child,” said David Hammond, a special agent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. In addition, Flynn told his mistress he had been lying on the couch when he heard the gunshot, she testified.

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Further, there were no signs of any intruder leaving the home. About an hour after police first arrived at the Flynns’ home, law enforcement deployed a drone and a police canine in hopes of tracking any suspects, but did not find anything.

The canine handler testified he and his dog, Haze, were leaving prints in the wet ground outside the home, but they did not see any other prints leaving the area. He directed his canine to search for a human scent at the garage side-door and follow it, and the dog immediately went through the door into the house, he said.

The curious case of the Flynn’s two pet dogs in the nighttime also provided key evidence, much like in the famed Sherlock Holmes story. The golden doodles would always bark when someone approached the house, said Ashley’s father, Todd Smith.

“Nothing makes sense to me,” Smith testified. “Why would somebody break in, go in and get into the truck, go walk in there, shoot my daughter, and then run out? If it was a burglary, why weren’t they going around the whole house?”

“I thought, ‘How in the world did that happen and those dogs not go bananas?’” he said.