Friends mourn Ole Miss students as investigation into their deaths continues

Investigators are working to determine what caused the deaths of two University of Mississippi students who died Monday in separate incidents.

The university identified the students Thursday as junior Robert Strang of Atlanta and freshman Aidan Hamilton of Englewood, Colorado.

Friends of Hamilton told Scripps News they are shocked by the news of his passing.

“I really don't know what or why or how any of this could have happened,” said Bodhi Comerford.

Friends said Hamilton was on the swim team at Cherry Creek High School and graduated last school year. They described him as having a whimsical personality.

“He was the funniest dude in the room, whenever you walked in. He was so charismatic,” Comerford said.

“He was very kind, nice soul, loved everybody,” friend Kaden Kurlander said.

Hamilton’s family released a statement Thursday, saying:

"Aidan was a bright, wonderful young man who was taken too soon. He is greatly missed. We thank everyone for their prayers and support and ask that you respect our family’s privacy during this time of great loss."

Strang’s family also released a statement:

"We are heartbroken by the loss of our dear son, Robert, and are trying to process this unimaginable loss. We are deeply grateful for the incredible outpouring of love, prayers and support by so many beloved friends and family. Their kindness has meant more to our family than we can ever express.

As we grieve and focus on our family, we ask for privacy, understanding and compassion in the days ahead."

Investigators issue warning about kratom after finding it at both scenes

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to determine what caused the deaths of Strang and Hamilton.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the state was working to expedite toxicology reports.

The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit said Wednesday packaged kratom from a retail store was found during both investigations, adding, “We do not have confirmed information indicating that kratom or any other substance was a contributing factor in either death.”

Kratom is an herbal substance sold at gas stations and other retailers. It is banned or regulated in several states, and its sale and possession are illegal in Oxford, where Ole Miss is located.

Law enforcement encouraged the community to avoid kratom “out of an abundance of caution,” and on Friday announced the bust of an Oxford retailer found to be selling kratom and other suspected narcotics.

Investigators did not say whether or not the bust was connected to the death investigations, but said their efforts to crack down on the sale of “illegal and potentially dangerous substances” would continue.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | What is kratom and why are some states pushing to ban it?

Campus on edge as it waits for answers

University officials have urged the community to avoid speculating about what happened, noting that “inaccurate information is being shared by individuals who do not have access to the facts.”

“We know there is heightened media attention and that you may be eager for answers,” said Shawnboda Mead, the vice chancellor for student affairs. “We can all help by not repeating information that has not been officially confirmed and by avoiding public speculation about what happened or why, especially as the causes of the two deaths are still under investigation.”

Mead said counseling services were available to students who need them during a “difficult time” for the campus.

The Phi Delta Theta fraternity confirmed Strang was a member, calling the deaths “a profound tragedy.”

“These losses reinforce the importance of a collective commitment to health, safety, and well-being on college campuses today,” the fraternity said in a statement.

Hamilton’s friends said they are working to cope with the sudden loss.

“Just hug your loved ones, appreciate them more, because you never know what’s going to happen … You never know when the last time is that you’re going to be able to see them,” Comerford said.