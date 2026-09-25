Interactive: A common kitchen spice was just recalled for elevated lead

Galil Importing Corp. has recalled Lior Cinnamon Ground Seasoning after a product sample tested positive for elevated lead levels. The spice was distributed to retail stores, grocery stores, and delis across six states — New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, and Illinois — and was sold between November 2025 and September 2026.

The FDA warns that prolonged lead exposure in children can cause permanent damage to the central nervous system. No illnesses have been reported so far. The affected product comes in a transparent plastic container with lot code GAP11304 on the side. Consumers should discard it or return it for a refund.