Lead concerns prompt recall of ground cinnamon seasoning

A recall has been issued for a ground cinnamon seasoning due to elevated lead levels.

According to the FDA, Galil Importing Corp. has recalled its Lior Cinnamon Ground Seasoning, which was distributed to retail stores, grocery stores and delis in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida and Illinois.

The product was sold from November 2025 through September 2026 and was packaged in transparent plastic containers.

The lot code, GAP11304, can be found on the side of the container beneath the ingredient line.

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The FDA said short-term exposure to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. While lead can affect nearly everyone, the severity of its effects depends on the amount of exposure and an individual's body size.

The agency added that if a child is exposed to enough lead over an extended period, permanent damage to the central nervous system could occur.

At this time, no illnesses have been reported. The recall was initiated after a product sample revealed elevated levels of lead.

If you have this product, do not consume it. Instead, discard the seasoning or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.