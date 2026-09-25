Krispy Kreme adds Churro Doughnut Dots to seasonal menu

If you're craving a sweet fall treat this weekend, Krispy Kreme may have just the thing.

The chain has launched Churro Doughnut Dots. The bite-sized doughnuts are coated in cinnamon sugar and served with a dulce de leche dipping sauce. The doughnuts are sold in servings of eight.

RELATED STORY | Krispy Kreme, Girl Scouts team up for cookie-inspired doughnuts

Krispy Kreme says the seasonal item will only be available for a limited time.

Krispy Kreme Churro Doughnut Dots

“Churro Doughnut Dots are such a fun way to bring a little extra sweetness to fall,” said Alison Holder, chief product and brand officer at Krispy Kreme. “They start with our proprietary light and airy dough, then we toss them in cinnamon sugar and pair them with a delicious dulce de leche dipping sauce. They’re poppable, dippable and the perfect add-on to your Krispy Kreme purchase.”

RELATED STORY | Pokémon celebrates its 30th anniversary with historic cards and rare new releases

The churro doughnuts are among several seasonal flavors available now. Krispy Kreme also is offering a pumpkin spice cake doughnut, a Biscoff cookie butter doughnut and a maple cheesecake doughnut. Locations also offer a variety of pumpkin spice- and apple crisp-flavored drinks, including lattes, coffee and frozen beverages.

