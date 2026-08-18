Outshine frozen fruit bars recalled because they may contain glass fragments

Select flavors of Outshine Fruit Bars have been recalled because the popsicles may contain fragments of glass.

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream voluntarily recalled multiple flavors of the frozen fruit treat from select batches with best-before dates ranging from June 2027 to November 2027, according to a company news release.

Those flavors include Outshine Strawberry, Watermelon, Grape, Tangerine and Black Cherry 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars.

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A full list of the impacted batch codes can be found here. The company said only the listed batches were impacted.

The frozen fruit bars were distributed to retailers nationwide, the company said.

No illnesses or injuries related to the recall have been reported.

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The company said consumers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.