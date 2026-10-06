Check your pantry: Nature’s Own bread recalled in five states

A recall has been issued for certain Nature’s Own bread products due to undeclared milk.

According to the USDA, Flowers Foods is recalling Nature’s Own® Hawaiian Bread sold in 20-ounce and 40-ounce bags. The products were distributed to customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

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There are multiple product codes and "best by" dates associated with the recall. If you believe you may have purchased one of the affected products, check the list below.



PRODUCT DESCRIPTION UPC # PRODUCT CODES “BEST IF USED BY”













Nature’s Own® Hawaiian Bread 20 oz.





























0 72250 91662 2















0188 262 20:06 -

0188 262 22:05



0188 265 09:20 -

0188 265 10:30



0188 267 04:50 -

0188 267 06:00



0188 270 04:15 -

0188 270 06:05



0188 272 17:15 -

0188 272 19:25















OCT 08 2026 03 –

OCT 18 2026 13















Nature’s Own® 2-pack Hawaiian Bread 40 oz.

0 72250 00683 5

N/A

N/A



At this time, no illnesses or adverse reactions related to the recall have been reported. However, people who have a milk allergy or severe sensitivity could face the risk of a serious allergic reaction if they consume the product.

Consumers who purchased the recalled bread should either discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.