Online sports betting boom linked to surge in gambling disorder ER visits

New research suggests emergency room visits for gambling disorders increased significantly after online betting markets were legalized.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, gambling-disorder visits to Ontario emergency departments nearly doubled following the legalization of single-event sports betting and the expansion of online gambling markets.

Canada legalized single-event sports betting in August 2021. In 2022, Ontario became the first province to allow private companies to operate regulated online gambling platforms alongside the government's existing platform.

Researchers analyzed emergency department visits for gambling disorders among people ages 10 to 105, comparing rates before and after the policy changes.

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“Most people experiencing gambling problems will never seek care, so the concern is that the increases in emergency department visits for gambling disorders we observed may be revealing much larger increases in gambling-related harm,” senior author Daniel Myran said.

The study found the largest increases occurred among men ages 10 to 29, with substantial increases also seen among men ages 30 to 44.

“The concentration of the increase among younger males is particularly concerning given the rapid growth and promotion of online sports betting, which target this demographic,” said lead author Ryan Forrest, a doctoral student at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

Researchers also found that more than 70% of gambling-disorder visits involved another mental health condition or substance-use issue.

The authors noted that available estimates suggest at least 5% of women and nearly 12% of men worldwide experience at least one adverse consequence related to gambling.