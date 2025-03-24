Postal workers protest plans to cut 10,000 jobs and billions of dollars from USPS budget

Postal workers around the country are angered by potential major changes coming to the U.S. Postal Service.

USPS head Louis DeJoy wrote to Congress earlier this month on efforts to fix what he called "a broken business model."

DeJoy, who resigned Monday after nearly five years as Postmaster General, committed to working with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to cut 10,000 jobs and billions of dollars from the Postal Service budget.

The agency lost more than 9 billion dollars last year and has long been criticized by President Trump, who's floated privatizing it.

"There is talk about the Postal Service being taken private, you do know that. Not the worst idea I've ever heard," President Trump said.

Postal carriers like Ashley Brown in Nashville worry about what changes could mean for their job.

"I need this job to support my family," Brown said.

And there are concerns about what cuts could mean for millions of Americans who rely on the Postal Service.

The National Association of Letter Carriers says it delivers to more than 51 million rural households and businesses.

These communities could be the first to feel the effects of cuts, according to finance professor Jesus Salas.

"Rural communities are going to lose some because they will lose access to some other USPS locations," Salas said. "You know, maybe they get the delivery every day right now. Maybe they would get delivery every two days."

For now, postal workers who are protesting the potential cuts are delivering a message they won't put their stamp of approval on major changes.

