USPS to slash 10,000 jobs as outgoing postmaster general partners with DOGE

DOGE announced that the United States Postal Service will cut 10,000 jobs. The move was agreed to by outgoing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. In a letter he sent to Congress, DeJoy said USPS would work with DOGE to "identify and achieve further efficiencies."

"The scale of our daily work is unprecedented and extraordinary; our infrastructure has greatly deteriorated due to years of underinvestment, and our operating practices were for a postal environment of long ago that were never adjusted as the times and our business changed," DeJoy said. "We are encumbered by many unreasonable rules and regulations that handcuff our service expectations and, in many instances, that were a barrier to meaningful change."

"In that regard, we all need to bear in mind that we are a self-funded organization by law that must pay our bills and cover our costs through the sale of postal products and services. We receive essentially no taxpayer dollars to support our operations. It is our responsibility to achieve our public service mission while operating in a self-sufficient manner—an obligation that I take very seriously."

The Postal Service employs about 640,000 workers nationwide.

National Association of Letter Carriers President Brian L. Renfroe said there are aspects of the plan to overhaul the U.S. Postal Service he agrees with but expressed concerns over the line about "identifying and achieving certain efficiencies."

"The safety of our members always comes first," Renfroe said. "That includes their information and data. Prior to DOGE’s engagement with the Postal Service, we prepared for potential legal action if DOGE were to gain access to our members’ information in USPS records in violation of any applicable laws and regulations. We also expressed our concerns over the privacy of our members’ information to Postal Service leadership. Our understanding of the agreement between USPS and DOGE is that it does not grant such access."

Renfroe also warned of the potential pitfalls of privatizing USPS, which has been suggested by Elon Musk.