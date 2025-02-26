Who is Amy Gleason, the woman who actually heads DOGE?

The White House revealed that Amy Gleason is the acting administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency after court documents revealed that Elon Musk is not the official person in charge of the agency.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20 establishing that DOGE would "maximize governmental efficiency and productivity."

It was believed that billionaire Elon Musk was leading the agency as he had been instrumental in setting up the framework for what Trump wanted to accomplish.

However, in court documents stemming from a lawsuit challenging DOGE's authority, the administration said that Musk "has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself — including personnel decisions at individual agencies." They noted he formally works under the White House, not as a member of DOGE.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields further attempted to clarify Musk's role in a one-on-one interview with Scripps News.

"Elon Musk is an SGE (special government employee). He is not a DOGE, OK? He works on behalf of the president of the United States as an adviser to the president of the United States to ensure that, yes, DOGE is doing the will of what the president wants, but also a lot of other things," Fields said.

After being pressed about who the actual administrator of DOGE was, the White House said it was Gleason.

"She's a career official," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Claire Leavitt. "She's doing her job as the administrator of this organization."

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gleason worked for the United States Digital Service between 2018 and 2021.

According to a profile on a government archives page, Gleason "spent years building and implementing electronic medical record and practice management technologies." The Associated Press reports that Gleason worked with the White House in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

