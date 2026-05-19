What will Trump do next after delaying new attacks on Iran?

President Donald Trump has delayed planned airstrikes on Iran after regional allies requested more time to pursue a diplomatic resolution, as the conflict enters its 80th day and continues to spread throughout the region.

Trump made the decision Monday after consulting with a number of Middle Eastern leaders. He wrote on Truth Social that serious negotiations are underway.

"Serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond... we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice," Trump said.

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Trump addressed the delay Monday at the White House.

"I was called by these three countries plus others and they're dealing directly with our people, and right now Iran, and there seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I might be very happy," Trump said.

This is not the first time the president has pulled back from the brink. At least a half-dozen times, Trump has indicated that strikes were imminent or that a true deadline was approaching, only to step back and allow diplomacy to continue. The pattern has repeated itself: after a few days, a new offer comes in from Iran that is unsatisfactory, and the situation returns to square one.

Whether this moment is different remains an open question. The runway for a diplomatic breakthrough does not appear to be long, with the president suggesting a deal needs to emerge within a couple of days or military action could again be on the table.

On Capitol Hill, some Republicans are already pushing for a more aggressive posture. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is among those who believe a limited strike on Iran may be appropriate in the near future.

A key military question also looms: what viable targets remain. The U.S. has bombed Iran heavily for more than 40 days, raising questions about what strategic targets are left and what risks any further military action might carry.

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