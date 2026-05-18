3 killed in shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego; 2 suspects dead

Three people were killed Monday in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, and the two suspected gunmen were later found dead, police said.

San Diego police said officers received reports of an active shooter at about 11:43 a.m. Within four minutes, officers arrived at the scene and found three adult male victims dead outside the Islamic center, police said.

"One of the deceased is a security guard who worked there and, I think, played a pivotal role in assisting from this being much worse," said San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl.

Officers then entered the mosque and an adjacent school to search for possible additional victims or suspects.

Around that time, police said they received reports of gunfire several blocks away. A landscaper working nearby reported being shot at but was not injured, police said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | 3 young people arrested in series of random shootings across Austin that left 4 injured

Investigators later located a nearby vehicle where the suspected shooters, teenage males, were found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

"We are considering this a hate crime until it's not," Wahl said.

The FBI said in a statement that it is assisting law enforcement partners and assessing the situation.

According to its website, the Islamic Center of San Diego serves as a gathering place for the local Muslim community, hosting daily and weekly prayer services, educational programs and community events throughout the year.

Dozens of children were inside the center at the time of the shooting, but none were injured.

