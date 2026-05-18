Second ICE officer faces charges tied to Minnesota immigration crackdown

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer was indicted Monday on five charges connected to a nonfatal shooting in Minnesota.

Christian Castro is charged with four counts of second-degree assault and one count of false reporting of a crime in connection with the January shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis, which happened as Minnesota was experiencing a large-scale federal immigration crackdown.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Castro, which could set up a clash between local and federal authorities.

Castro is the second federal immigration officer charged over alleged actions tied to the enforcement operation.

Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. was charged in April with two counts of second-degree assault after prosecutors said he pointed a gun at two people during an apparent road rage incident on Highway 62 in the Twin Cities.

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During the initial investigation, Morgan told authorities he was an ICE agent assigned to the Minneapolis area and was returning to a federal facility at the end of his shift on Feb. 5 when another driver allegedly tried to block him while he was driving on the shoulder.

Morgan said he displayed his weapon and yelled, “Police, stop,” because he feared for his safety. Authorities said Morgan acknowledged he was not responding to an emergency or conducting an active law enforcement operation at the time.