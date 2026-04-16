Warrant issued for ICE agent charged after allegedly pointing gun at motorists

A nationwide warrant has been issued for an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent accused of pointing his duty weapon at two people while driving on a Minnesota highway.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced Thursday that Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. is charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

Prosecutors say the incident happened Feb. 5 on eastbound Highway 62 in the Twin Cities during rush hour traffic.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Minnesota sues Trump administration over shootings during immigration crackdown

According to authorities, Morgan was driving a rented, unmarked SUV on the shoulder in an apparent attempt to bypass congestion. A police report says that's when a driver briefly moved into the shoulder to slow him down before returning to the lane.

Prosecutors say Morgan then pulled alongside the vehicle, rolled down his window and pointed a handgun at the driver and a passenger. Both later told investigators they feared for their safety.

Investigators later identified Morgan through the vehicle’s license plate and arranged to speak with him. He told authorities he was an ICE agent assigned to the Minneapolis area and had been returning to a federal facility at the end of his shift.

Morgan said he displayed the weapon and yelled, “Police, stop,” because he feared for his safety. Authorities say he acknowledged he was not responding to an emergency or conducting an active law enforcement operation at the time.

RELATED STORY | Civil rights investigation opened into killing of Alex Pretti

The incident occurred during Operation Metro Surge, a federal immigration enforcement effort that drew significant backlash, including after the deaths of U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti during encounters with federal agents.

“Today’s charges reflect an important milestone in our efforts to seek accountability for the harms inflicted on community. I drew daily inspiration from the care Minnesotans showed for each other during Metro Surge,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said.