American doctor diagnosed with Ebola tied to outbreak in Africa

An American doctor is one of the latest confirmed cases of a rare strain of Ebola linked to an outbreak in parts of Africa.

Officials said Dr. Peter Stafford was exposed while treating patients at Nyankunde Hospital in Congo.

The disease, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, has resulted in more than 100 deaths in Congo and two deaths in Uganda. There is currently no FDA-approved treatment or vaccine for the strain.

The World Health Organization on Sunday declared the Ebola outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

In response, the Trump administration activated Title 42 for 30 days, allowing additional security and public health measures for people arriving from areas affected by Ebola outbreaks in parts of Africa.

RELATED STORY | What to know about the Ebola outbreak that the WHO has declared a global health emergency

Under the order, officials may impose entry restrictions on travelers without U.S. passports who have been in Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo or South Sudan within the previous 21 days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it will work with airlines and port-of-entry officials to identify and manage travelers who may have been exposed to the virus.

The agency reiterated that the immediate risk to the general U.S. public remains low, but said it will continue monitoring the evolving situation and “may adjust public health measures as additional information becomes available.”

