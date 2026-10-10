Erie, Pennsylvania, shooting kills 9, including 2 children

Officials said nine people, including two children, were killed in a shooting Friday evening in Erie, Pennsylvania.

WSEE-TV reported that witnesses saw a man firing a handgun outside a home. The station reported that two women were found fatally shot outside the residence.

Police responded with a SWAT team and surrounded the home, attempting to persuade the suspect to surrender. According to WSEE-TV, officers later entered the home and found several additional victims who had been fatally shot.

In addition to the nine victims, police found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"I want to be candid with our community," Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah said. "This is one of the most difficult and heartbreaking scenes our officers and investigators have ever encountered. The loss of life is devastating, and the circumstances we are working through are deeply disturbing. At this time, we can confirm that the suspect is deceased. Based on the information currently available to us, there is no ongoing threat to the public."

The city of Erie said the shooting had brought "shock and sorrow" to the community.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and everyone impacted by tonight's tragedy," the city said in a statement. "We will continue working closely with the Erie Police Department and will provide updates as soon as verified information becomes available."

