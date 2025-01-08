High school used to film dozens of movies, TV shows destroyed in Los Angeles wildfire

Officials confirmed that Palisades Charter High School, which has been used as a filming location for numerous television shows and movies, was destroyed by a massive wildfire Tuesday night.

It was among more than 1,000 structures that burned as high winds helped spread the Palisades Fire, which is affecting the affluent Los Angeles County neighborhood. As of Wednesday morning, the wildfire had consumed over 3,000 acres. High winds kept firefighters from containing the fire.

Palisades Charter High School has been used for films such as "Teen Wolf," "Carrie," "Freaky Friday" and "Project X," according to the school. It's also been used for advertising by companies like Nordstrom, Chevrolet, Ross Stores and Sports Authority.

Palm.Calm/Shutterstock Palisades Charter High School in Pacific Palisades, California 2019.

RELATED STORY | 2 dead as extreme wind gusts fuel Los Angeles-area wildfires

IMDB also lists it as a filming location for "Old School," "The Glass House," "Modern Family," "American Vandal," "Calculated Risk," "Saved by the Bell" and "Crazy/Beautiful."

The high school also boasts numerous famous alums, including: will.i.am, J.J. Abrams, Steve Kerr, Kiki Vandeweghe, Forest Whitaker. Jennifer Jason Lee, Michael Trope and Katey Segal.

Kerr told reporters Tuesday night that his mother lives in the area and was evacuated.

"I wanted to send my thoughts and condolences to everybody in Los Angeles dealing with the fires," he said. "Everything I'm seeing and reading is just terrifying what's happened down there."

As of this school year, total enrollment at the high school is 3,014 students.

In 2024, 92% of its graduates enrolled in college, while 3% planned to enlist in the military to take a job.