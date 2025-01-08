Wind gusts of 100 mph could continue to fuel Los Angeles-area wildfires

Several major wildfires are continuing to burn on Wednesday, forcing thousands of Southern California residents to evacuate.

According to Cal Fire, the largest of the fires is the Palisades Fire, which has consumed over 2,900 acres. The fire is impacting the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Actor James Woods said on X early Wednesday that his house was among those burned.

"All the smoke detectors are going off in our house and transmitting to our iPhones. I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one," he said.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on Tuesday that his mother was among those evacuated, and Warriors assistant coach Everett Dayton lost his family home.

Lakers coach JJ Redick also said his family evacuated and added "a lot of people are freaking out right now."

Vice President Kamala Harris' Los Angeles home was just on the edge of the evacuation zone.

"As a proud daughter of California, I know the damage that wildfires have on our neighbors and communities. I also know that the impact is often felt long after the fire is contained. As we respond and as Californians recover, I will ensure that our administration is in constant contact with state and local officials," she said.

Ethan Swope/AP Flames rise as the Palisades Fire advances on homes in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

In northern Los Angeles County, officials were battling the Eaton Fire, which had consumed 1,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. The Pasadena Unified School District closed on Wednesday as the wildfire continued to expand.

Overnight, a wildfire in Sylmar known as the Hurst Fire flared up and quickly consumed 500 acres within a matter of hours.

What is fueling these wildfires?

Wind gusts of up to 100 mph and little humidity are helping to fuel flames. Given the damaging winds, officials are not just concerned by wildfires. The extreme winds could also cause significant damage in the Los Angeles region on Wednesday.

"Widespread damaging north to northeast winds and extreme fire weather conditions will continue through mid-afternoon," the National Weather Service said. "Downed trees and power lines, power outages, hazardous driving conditions, increased traffic, and airport delays should be expected across the Southland. Any wildfires that start will likely spread rapidly with extreme fire behavior. Otherwise, dry conditions are expected with warmer conditions to develop for late week."

Forecasters say conditions on Wednesday pose a "particularly dangerous situation."