So Delicious frozen dessert pints recalled because they may contain stones

Certain So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints are being recalled over concerns that some products may contain foreign materials, including stones.

The recall only affects pints with best-by dates on or before April 3, 2028.

The pints were distributed to retailers across the U.S.

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Danone USA voluntarily issued the recall after consumer complaints, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted the notice.

Consumers who purchased affected product should not consume it, the notice stated. For a replacement coupon or refund, contact the So Delicious Dairy Free Consumer Care Line at 1-833-367-8975, available Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET.