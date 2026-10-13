Over 112,000 bottles of extra-strength acetaminophen sold by Amazon recalled

Amazon has recalled more than 112,000 bottles of extra-strength acetaminophen sold on its platform after consumers reported that some of the pills were discolored.

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The 500-milligram caplets are made by Aurobindo Pharma and sold under Amazon's private label. The recall affects 200-count, 500-count and 1,000-count bottles.

Acetaminophen, often referred to as Tylenol, is typically used to relieve pain or reduce fever.

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According to a recall notice on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website, the voluntary recall was issued on Sept. 18. The FDA has not yet assigned a health risk classification to the recall.

If you have the medication in your possession, check your bottle and contact Amazon customer service for a remedy.