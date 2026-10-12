Interactive: Alcohol found in baby sleep supplement sold across America

Pacific Health Sciences is recalling one lot of Magic Tea Brand Baby Sleep Gripe Water after testing found undeclared alcohol in the bottles. The FDA identified ethanol at roughly 8.3%, methanol at 0.35%, and isopropanol at 0.48% — none of which appeared on the product label.

The agency warns these substances pose risks to children, including drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, and potentially respiratory depression. The recalled lot, number 25122BW, has a best-by date of December 2028. Consumers should discard the product or return it for a refund.