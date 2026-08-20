More than 400 people sickened in ongoing salmonella outbreak linked to fresh jalapeños

Over 400 people in 32 states have been sickened with salmonella tied to an outbreak in fresh jalapeños, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials said 57 of those people who became sick had to be hospitalized.

Earlier this month, restaurants like Chipotle and QDOBA pulled jalapeños from their menus after being notified of the outbreak by public health officials.

RELATED STORY | Qdoba joins Chipotle in pulling jalapeños over salmonella fears

The impacted jalapeños were said to be distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors from Mexico and have since been recalled, according to the CDC.

Taylor Farms, which was also tied to the recent Cyclospora outbreak in lettuce, announced that it had voluntarily recalled jalapeño products that used peppers from the same distributor.

RELATED STORY | Taylor Farms recalls jalapeño products in 26 states over salmonella contamination concerns

The CDC said in interviews with 224 people who were sickened, 224 people interviewed, 91% of them said they ate at a Mexican-style restaurant — including Chipotle and QDOBA — between June 14 and July 16, 2026.