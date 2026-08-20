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Interactive: The sandwich generation faces a crisis of care

Americans are raising kids and caring for aging parents at the same time — often starting at just 34 years old. (Scripps News)
Sandwich generation caregivers younger and less prepared than ever
A man sits at a table with his mother.
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