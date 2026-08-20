Scripps News Life Actions Facebook Tweet Email Interactive: The sandwich generation faces a crisis of care Prev Next Americans are raising kids and caring for aging parents at the same time — often starting at just 34 years old. (Scripps News) Posted and last updated Most Recent US aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East, relieving long-deployed USS Lincoln AP via Scripps News Group El Sayed holds slight edge in Michigan Senate race, new poll shows Jacob Gardenswartz Nearly 40,000 bottles of popular eye drop brand recalled over sterility concerns Scripps News Group Life More than 400 people sickened in salmonella outbreak linked to fresh jalapeños Scripps News Group Regulators warn retailers that personalized pricing could be illegal Scripps News Group American Airlines upgrading planes with more premium seats, wifi Justin Boggs Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV. About Scripps News Download the Scripps News app.