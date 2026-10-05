Interactive: Holiday deals started early. Here's where shopping now pays off

Walmart has already launched its major October sale, and Amazon and Target are joining in this week, kicking off what could be weeks of holiday price battles. About 4 in 10 shoppers now start their holiday shopping in October, according to industry surveys, with many spreading out purchases to avoid big credit card bills later.

Experts say October sales are worth watching even if you're not ready to buy. Tracking prices over several weeks helps identify true bargains, says Stephanie Carls of RetailMeNot. Headphones, earbuds, and laptops are considered strong buys now, while TVs typically see deeper discounts on Black Friday.