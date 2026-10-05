You could have money waiting for you and not even know it

Could you have money sitting somewhere without knowing it?

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 7 Americans have unclaimed property.

Unclaimed property can take many forms. It may include intangible assets such as uncashed paychecks, forgotten bank accounts, stocks, utility deposits, tax refunds and unpaid insurance policy proceeds.

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It can also include tangible property, such as the contents of safe deposit boxes.

Officials say states return more than $4 billion in unclaimed property to owners each year, but billions more remain unclaimed.

In many cases, the money or property is turned over to a state after a company or financial institution loses contact with its owner for an extended period of time.

Consumers can search for free through their state's official unclaimed property program to see whether any assets are being held in their name.

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If you've moved, experts recommend checking every state where you've lived, worked or done business, since unclaimed property may be reported in multiple states.