Bayer recalls Afrin travel-size nasal spray over labeling error

Bayer, maker of Afrin nasal spray, is recalling travel-size bottles due to a labeling error.

The company said its Afrin Original Nasal Spray 6-milliliter (0.2-ounce) bottles omitted required language stating the “package is not child-resistant.” While the label warns consumers to “keep out of reach of children,” it does not include the missing statement, Bayer said.

The recalled products were not sold at major retailers such as Target. Most were distributed at convenience stores and travel hubs, including airports and bodegas.

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Bayer said the labeling error does not affect the product’s quality or safety. No other Afrin or Bayer products are affected.

According to the company, federal regulations allow certain products to be sold without child-resistant caps so they are easier for elderly or physically disabled consumers to use.

Consumers can contact Bayer for a refund.

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