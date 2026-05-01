May will have a double full moon feature, a rare celestial treat

May will feature two full moons, a rare occurrence that only happens once every 19 years.

The first, nicknamed the Flower Moon, gets its name from the wildflowers that begin to bloom this time of year.

According to EarthSky, the full moon will rise low at sunset on Friday and appear full Saturday night as well.

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The second full moon of May will be known as a Blue Moon, peaking on May 31 before sunrise.

After this month, there will be seven more full moons to look forward to, including supermoons in November and December.